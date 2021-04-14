Jeff Norwood named West Harrison boys basketball head coach

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - West Harrison has named Jeff Norwood its next head boys basketball coach, WLOX confirmed on Tuesday.
Norwood was most recently the head coach for Tupelo High School, and will come to the Coast to take over the Hurricanes almost two months after former head coach Tommy Searight Jr. and the school district parted ways.
Norwood previously worked as an assistant for William Carey, Southern Miss and Mississippi State. He played for the Bulldogs in the mid-1980s.
Norwood led Tupelo to the state semi-finals on three separate occasions.
