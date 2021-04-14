Gulf Coast Monarchy football team schedule

Gulf Coast Monarchy's 2021 schedule (Source: gulf coast monarchy)
By Michael Dugan | April 14, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT - Updated April 14 at 5:12 PM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast Monarchy women’s football team’s season is nearly here, with six games total on the 2021 slate.

Here’s a look at their schedule:

May 1: Houston Energy, 6 PM (St. Martin High School)

May 8: @ Bayou Storm, 7 PM

May 15: Nola Hurricane, 6 PM (St. Martin High School)

May 29: Zydeco, 6 PM (St. Martin High School)

June 5: @ Nola Hurricane, 7 PM

June 12: @ Houston Energy, time TBD

This will be the first full season for the team after the pandemic put a stop to last season.

For more information on tickets or the team as a whole, visit their Facebook page, or their website.

