Gulf Coast Monarchy football team schedule

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast Monarchy women’s football team’s season is nearly here, with six games total on the 2021 slate.
Here’s a look at their schedule:
May 1: Houston Energy, 6 PM (St. Martin High School)
May 8: @ Bayou Storm, 7 PM
May 15: Nola Hurricane, 6 PM (St. Martin High School)
May 29: Zydeco, 6 PM (St. Martin High School)
June 5: @ Nola Hurricane, 7 PM
June 12: @ Houston Energy, time TBD
This will be the first full season for the team after the pandemic put a stop to last season.
For more information on tickets or the team as a whole, visit their Facebook page, or their website.
