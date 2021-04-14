Dr. Fauci speaks on vaccine concerns regarding hesitancy, J&J pause

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With concerns regarding not only the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines after a pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccines but also the rate at which Mississippians are being vaccinated, WLOX spoke with Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci about some of the trends the nation is seeing regarding vaccinations.
Dr. Fauci did acknowledge the pause on Johnson and Johnson vaccines after seeing six cases of a clotting abnormality but said that was six cases out of nearly 7 million people in the country who took that vaccine. Fauci went on to say that the pause was out of an abundance of caution and that the idea that the FDA and CDC put a temporary pause in place is further proof as to how important vaccine safety is to these agencies.
While the six cases of a clotting abnormality are cause for concern, Fauci told WLOX that this comes out of 123 million people who have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and no issues coming out of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines at this time.
