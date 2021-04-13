U.S. Department of Commerce investing $2,000,000 in South Mississippi tourism

“In our industry, the impact of COVID-19 was eleven times bigger than that of 9/11,” Segarra said. “That gives you an idea of the impact. 39% of the tourism jobs in the U.S were gone; here on the Coast, it was 16%. However, with the vaccines, what people are doing, with the messaging that we’ve been promoting every single day that it’s safe to come, that we have a destination health promise in place that is being followed by our partners, that has been the key message that has created trust with our regional visitors to keep coming to Coastal Mississippi. They’ve found a place that they thought and believed was a safe place to come, that we had room to roam, and they like that.”