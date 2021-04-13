Tuesday’s Forecast

Patchy fog possible this morning. Today will start with temperatures mainly in the cool 50s. But, we’ll quickly warm up with highs ranging from the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Pearl River and Hancock Counties will be under a Flash Flood Watch starting at noon today. This is because an expansive area of showers and thunderstorms is forecast to form this afternoon over Louisiana and will impact parts of South Mississippi, especially areas west of Highway 49. Ground conditions are saturated locally from last weekend’s rainfall. Then, the rest of the WLOX area will join into the Flash Flood Watch starting late tonight. This is because another round of possibly heavy rainfall will impact our area Wednesday into Thursday along and ahead of a cold front moving into the region during the middle of the week. Rainfall amounts of three to five inches possible across South Mississippi by Thursday’s end with isolated higher amounts possible. Friday and Saturday look wet at times. Sunday and Monday may not be completely dry but will bring lower rain chances.