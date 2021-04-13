Suspect arrested after reported sexual assault of teenager, say authorities

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 33-year-old man living in Gulfport was arrested after a teenager was sexually assaulted, according to police.
Nery Alexander Garcia was arrested by Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies on one charge of sexual battery.
Deputies responded to Robindale Road in Gulfport on Saturday to a report of a sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.
Garcia, an undocumented resident from Honduras, approached the victim outside her home and pushed her back inside where he assaulted her, according to authorities.
Deputies located Garcia with the use of a Harrison County K9.
Garcia is being held at the Harrison County jail in lieu of a $25,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray.
However, the Department of Homeland Security has placed an immigration detainer on Garcia.
The investigation is ongoing with the possibility of additional charges.
