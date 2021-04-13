Several rounds of rain possible this week

Rain chances will decrease overnight, but widespread showers and storms are likely on Wednesday thanks to an approaching front. The rest of South Mississippi will be under a Flash Flood Watch beginning at 4 AM. Because the ground is saturated, additional heavy rain could lead to flooding. There is a chance for a few storms to produce strong wind gusts and hail. More showers and storms are possible on Thursday, and it will be a little cooler with highs in the low 70s.