Several rounds of rain possible this week

It’s warm and humid today with highs in the upper 70s. A cluster of showers and storms in Louisiana may clip us this afternoon. Some showers and storms with heavy downpours are possible, especially west of Highway 49. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for Pearl River and Hancock County beginning at noon today.
Rain chances will decrease overnight, but widespread showers and storms are likely on Wednesday thanks to an approaching front. The rest of South Mississippi will be under a Flash Flood Watch beginning at 4 AM. Because the ground is saturated, additional heavy rain could lead to flooding. There is a chance for a few storms to produce strong wind gusts and hail. More showers and storms are possible on Thursday, and it will be a little cooler with highs in the low 70s.
Friday and Saturday will have a chance for scattered showers and storms. It will be a little cooler with highs only in the upper 60s on Friday. We’ll be in the low 70s by Saturday.
