MSDH reports one vaccine-related death of 1.4M vaccines administered

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Health is reporting its first vaccine-related death in the Magnolia State.
In an afternoon press conference about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said, “we’ve had one vaccine-related death and will have more information to come.”
MSDH did not offer any other information as to who the person was or what vaccine they took.
As of April 12, 2021, the Mississippi State Department of Health says 1.4M vaccines have been administered in the Magnolia State.
