LSU student dies after trying to save boy from rip current in Florida

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WAFB) - An LSU student died and two Nicholls State University students were hurt after trying to save a young boy from a rip current in the Gulf of Mexico during a spring break trip last week in Florida.
Deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday, April 8 a 21-year-old male \was recovered from the waters in Miramar Beach, Fla. and later died.
The man was later identified by the sheriff’s office as Layne Gravois, 21, of Gray, La.
An LSU spokesperson confirmed to WAFB Tuesday, April 13 Gravois was an electrical engineering student at the university.
Gravois’ mother told a New Orleans TV station her son and his friends were trying to save a young boy from the waters when the three men were pulled into the rip current.
A spokesperson for Nicholls State University identified the two students who were hospitalized as Jordan Servat and Reed Boudreaux.
South Walton Fire Rescue officials told WAFB’s sister station, WJHG-TV, they were pushed to their limits Thursday with mass water rescues. Officials said 11 people were pulled from the Gulf of Mexico that day.
“During these water rescues, the flags stood at single red. That still indicates the water as an incredible threat to human life with high surf and strong rip currents. Know that just because we cannot keep you out of the Gulf during single red, does not mean you should be in it. Mother nature can be very unforgiving.
This is a difficult post for us. We know there are families still grieving. But, we’re begging visitors to please continue to educate themselves regarding the flag system. We will continue to do our part,” the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Saturday, April 10.
Another man, Kim Grady, 55, of Dunwoody, Georgia, also died the same in an accidental drowning incident at the same beach later on Thursday.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.