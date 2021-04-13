Latest baseball coaches poll ranks Mississippi teams in top 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi teams win again in the latest USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.
The poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of 31 head coaches at Division I schools.
Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on down to one point for 25th.
Mississippi State and Ole Miss have been ranked in the top 10 season and this week’s poll doesn’t disappoint.
#1 Arkansas
#2 Vanderbilt
#3 Tennessee
#4 Mississippi State
#5 Texas
#6 Ole Miss
#7 Texas Tech
#8 ECU
#9 Louisville
#10 TCU
#11 South Carolina
#12 Oklahoma State
#13 Notre Dame
#14 Oregon
#15 Lousisana Tech
#16 Florida
#17 Arizona
#18 Stanford
#19 Virginia Tech
#20 Pitt
#21 Georgia Tech
#22 Old Dominion
#23 Oregon State
#24 Michigan
#25 UCLA
