Flint Creek hopes to make a splash during 40th anniversary summer

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It started back in 1982, and 40 years later, Flint Creek’s Watertown USA is ready for its anniversary celebration.
Those preparations include lots of safety measures, which were added to the mix last year.
“We look for any bumps that might cause any abrasions on the back or whatever,” said Stewart Smith, park safety director.
Like many other businesses, the park had its fair share of bumps last summer thanks to COVID-19.
“The Coast day camps were closed. That had an adverse effect because they certainly couldn’t visit here,” Smith added.
With 2021 here, the goal is to weed out what happened last year and make the park’s 40th-anniversary summer celebration go swimmingly well.
“Mainly people like it just the way it is. They can see their kids from every vantage point, they can look up and watch their kids,” he said.
Kids, they hope, will be coming from all over the region.
“We’re excited about what we’re going to have in 2021. We feel like we’re gonna have a drawing card from South Mississippi,” said Enright Chandler, water slide manager.
Flint Creek is also a camping, fishing and RV haven.
“When people come to the park, they shop here in our stores in Wiggins and in Stone County,” said Lance Pearson, Stone County Board of Supervisors president.
