Easter tornadoes, which killed 14 in Mississippi, remembered one year later

COVINGTON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - This week marks the one year anniversary of the deadly Easter tornadoes of 2020.
The storms tore a path of destruction across southern Mississippi, killing 14. Nearly 80 homes were damaged or destroyed by the tornadoes when they struck Covington County. Overall, 200 structures impacted.
Now one year later, many people have rebuilt and have stayed in the community.
Some like Rita Pack are still waiting to get back in her home. She stayed in a hotel until just last week. Her home was destroyed when a tree fell on it during the storm.
She and nine of her family members huddled in a bathroom riding out the twister and lived to tell about it.
Rita Pack said, “We’re alive and we get a chance. We get another chance at life I guess and it’s to make the best of it and that’s all we can do.”
Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins says he suspects nearly 90-percent of the homes have been repaired.
Along Cold Springs road there were several injured and some had to be rescued from their homes after the storm hit.
Luckily no deaths reported in the area, where residents say they’ll never forget that Easter afternoon when their lives changed forever.
