CORRECTION: COVID death in Miss. was not vaccine-related
By WLBT Digital | April 13, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT - Updated April 13 at 4:36 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - [This article is correcting a previous error by WLBT.]

A COVID-related death in Mississippi is attributed to a “breakthrough case” where someone in the state contracted COVID-19 after receiving a vaccine.

A previous report incorrectly stated the death was vaccine-related, but this has been clarified by Mississippi Department of Health.

The information came about during an afternoon press conference with MSDH, discussing the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

MSDH officials say there have been 78 such breakthrough cases in the state, with one death reported thus far.

