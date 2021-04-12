Reeves pokes fun at Biden’s ‘Neanderthal’ comment as state’s virus cases continue downward trend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been over a month since President Joe Biden called Mississippi’s elimination of its mask mandate akin to “Neanderthal thinking.”
But as Gov. Tate Reeves noted in a post Monday, in that time, the state’s virus case load has continued on a steady descent.
“Neanderthals 1, Biden 0,” he wrote before stating that Mississippi’s 7-day average has dropped below 200 cases for the first time in a year. The Mississippi Department of Health reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
Reeves also stated that after 6 weeks, Mississippi’s COVID-19 cases are down 60-percent. This downward trend is also due to the state’s extensive vaccine distribution, with all Mississippians 16 and older now able to make an appointment to receive them.
“Data doesn’t play politics,” Reeves wrote. “Sometimes POTUS Biden does.” Reeves concluded by writing, “Get a shot and live your life Mississippi!”
Biden also recently asked that every state that had done away with its mask mandate to reinstate it. To which Reeves responded: “No thank you, Mr. President.”
The president requested the reinstatement of the mask mandate after CDC Director Rochelle Walensky cited a “concerning” national trend and warned of “impending doom” if governors kept easing off their COVID restrictions.
In an interview on MSNBC over the weekend, when asked why states who had dropped their mask mandates are seeing a drop in their virus load, Dr. Fauci said, “it can be confusing because you may see a lag....”
“I hope they continue to tick down [in their virus load],” Fauci said of these states who have dropped their mask mandate. “If they do that would be great,” he said before adding that when pulling back on restrictions, such as in-door dining, “you could see a delay and then, all of a sudden, tick right back up.”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.