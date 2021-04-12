Pearl River men’s basketball misses cut for national tournament

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Sunday, the Pearl River men’s team were hoping to hear their name called on the NJCAA Selection Show to make it back to the national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas but as the bracket was revealed, the Wildcats didn’t make the cut.
Wildcats finished the year with a 12 and 2 record, with both losses coming in the final seconds of each game.
Pearl River also finished as co-MACCC champions on the year.
While the Pearl River season comes to a close, there is still plenty to hang their hats on as they look forward to getting next season started and making another run at a national title.
