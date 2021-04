It’s cooler this morning with temperatures starting off in the 50s and even some 40s inland. Expect mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the cool 50s and 60s. Better rain chances tomorrow and Wednesday. Much of South Mississippi could see up to three inches of rainfall by Wednesday’s end with isolated higher amounts possible. Flooding rainfall will be possible, but unlikely on Tuesday and Wednesday.