Calm tonight. More rain midweek.

It was another fantastic day! We’ll stay quiet tonight, but a few more clouds are expected by Tuesday morning. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s. Tuesday morning looks dry, but a disturbance to our west could clip us. A few showers and storms are possible in the afternoon, mainly west of Highway 49. Most of the heavy rainfall will remain in Southeast Louisiana.
Widespread showers and storms are expected on Wednesday. It’s going to be a little cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Cooler air will move in by Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70. More showers are possible on Thursday and Friday.
