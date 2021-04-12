Birthday parties, Overnight Stays returning to Hattiesburg Zoo

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Birthday parties and Overnight Stays at Camp Capybara are returning to Hattiesburg Zoo and reservations are now being taken.
Hattiesburg Zoo paused the operations of both services in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are pleased to announce that the Hattiesburg Zoo is once again able to book reservations,” said Demetric Kelly, Zoo Business Operations/Guest Services. “These are both very popular attractions within the Zoo, and we feel confident that our staff can safely provide these opportunities moving forward.”
Birthday Bash parties can be booked on Saturdays and Sundays, from 10:30 a.m. - noon and 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. on both days, and can be held in either the Education Room or the Flamingo Pavilion.
The zoo can accommodate up to 24 guests and have several party packages to choose from. Click here to choose a party package and then call the zoo at (601) 545-4576 to book a Birthday Bash.
Overnight stays at Camp Capybara can be booked for Friday and Saturday nights, as there are six tents and space within the Asbury and Education buildings, which can fit between 20 – 49 campers.
Campers will be treated to an animal show, a pizza dinner by the campfire, a guided tour of the zoo by flashlight and a movie before “lights-out.”
A light breakfast will be provided to campers before they take part in the High Ropes Course, for an additional discounted group rate, before leaving the zoo.
Costs for an overnight adventure are $35 per person for groups of 20-29 campers and $30 per person for groups of 30-49 campers.
Visit the Hattiesburg Zoo website to book a camping trip, and call the Zoo office at (601) 545-4576 to book a campout.
