Students take over Biloxi restaurant as final assignment in culinary training project

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The saying ‘today’s youth is tomorrow’s leaders’ ring true to one business owner in Biloxi. For weeks, a family-owned restaurant Exclusive Dining and Catering Co. taught young people valuable skills to becoming the one in charge in the culinary industry.
“For the past 12 weeks I’ve brought on four students to teach them a few culinary skills,” said owner, Chef Sherman Kyse.
With years of experience as a chef, Chef Kyse wanted to pass his skills down to the younger generation. So he created a culinary project teaching a total of four students ages 16 to 22, once a week.
“Down here in Mississippi when you apply for a casino job as line cook ,they expect you know certain things,” said Kyse. “So from here they’ll know what to expect.”
On Sunday, things heated up as the future chefs took over Chef Kyse’s restaurant for the final day of the culinary training project. The students hosted a community dinner, $30 a plate, serving their signature dish they created specifically for the event.
“It consist of a filet, asparagus, garlic mashed potatoes and a fried cheese cake,” said Kyse.
With help from community organizations and Mississippi State University, Kyse was able to fund this project.
“It’s just been wonderful to receive help and see people want to help us out,” Kyse said.
From hands-on skills in the kitchen, to learning the business side of running a restaurant, the students said this training project has opened the door for them in the culinary industry early on.
“A lot of the stuff from school we have to learn from the book because of the curriculum but here we get a lot of hands-on experience, getting to actually cook the food,” said student Madison Waters.
This was Chef Kyse’s very first training project and he’s looking forward to turning it into an annual event.
