Beautiful weather to end the weekend

There have been some clouds along the coast this morning, but those will quickly clear out. There’s going to be plenty of sunshine today with highs in the upper 70s. Thanks to a cold front, the humidity will drop throughout the day.
Cool and dry air will settle in tonight. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s by Monday morning. We’ll see more sunshine on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s along the coast. Inland areas could reach the low 80s.
Clouds will return on Tuesday, and we may see scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. More showers and storms are possible on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.
