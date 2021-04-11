Authorities investigating fatal shooting in Picayune

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Picayune that left one person dead Sunday afternoon.
According to Picayune Police Chief Freddy Drennan, the shooting happened on Fern Drive in Picayune. Drennan also confirmed that one person was fatally shot.
As of now, details are limited but this story will be updated once more information is available
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Picayune Police Department at 601-798-4682. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 601-799-CLUE
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.