Authorities investigating fatal shooting in Picayune

Authorities investigating fatal shooting in Picayune
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Picayune Sunday afternoon. (Source: WLOX)
By Akim Powell | April 11, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT - Updated April 11 at 5:01 PM

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Picayune that left one person dead Sunday afternoon.

According to Picayune Police Chief Freddy Drennan, the shooting happened on Fern Drive in Picayune. Drennan also confirmed that one person was fatally shot.

As of now, details are limited but this story will be updated once more information is available

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Picayune Police Department at 601-798-4682. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 601-799-CLUE

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.