Weekend storms cause street flooding around St. Martin homes

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - Early Saturday storms brought a lot of rainfall and in return, a lot of pooling water in neighborhoods across South Mississippi.
The end of Rosemont Street in St. Martin was one of those areas that rain water reached passed driveways and into front lawns.
“It’s very frustrating,” resident Tim Irby said. “Every time we get just a general rainfall, the water will collect in the end of the cul-de-sac here.”
Irby has lived in his home for the past 12 years, weathering storms and flood waters like everyone else around him. However, he said the issues don’t go away once the rain dies down.
“It takes about eight hours for it to drain off into this ditch,” he said.
Irby said a foot-deep drainage ditch behind the homes on Rosemont Street are supposed to hold the rain water, but instead, he said it causes erosion issues to his backyard and invites swarms of pests.
“There’s snakes constantly. The mosquitoes are overwhelming,” said Irby. “We’ve requested they come spray for mosquitoes once a month but just the mold that comes off that ditch from the stench of the water out there is unreal.”
The flooding issue is nothing new, as Irby said it floods all the time.
“It’s flooded for years,” Irby said. “It’s scary. It’s really scary.”
Residents said some people new to the neighborhood think that cars could easily pass though the flooded road and some areas could even be passed on foot. However, neighbors said the reality is that the flood is a danger that should concern more people.
“We had to carry flood insurance for this reason even though this isn’t considered a flood zone,” Irby said.
Neighbors worry about the damages the water could bring and how it could cut off access to emergency service, like a first responder.
“I don’t know what I would do if an ambulance had to come pick me up,” Irby said.
Overall, homeowners want to see more change to their drainage before something or someone gets hurt.
“Jackson County has one of the highest county tax rates in the state. It would be nice if they use those tax dollars to help,” Irby said.
We reached out to Jackson County Supervisor Troy Ross about any recent or upcoming drainage projects. He did not respond in time for this story.
