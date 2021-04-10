Three state agencies moving to temporary locations after fire at Pearl River Co. office building

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - After a fire left three state agencies displaced, Pearl River County officials got busy finding temporary space for them.
The Thursday morning fire destroyed or heavily damaged the Pearl River County administrative office building, but the agencies and the county have worked together in order to find new homes.
“The records were burned beyond recognition. The equipment in the office, it’s a total loss,” said Jaworski Davenport, deputy commissioner of child safety with Child Protective Services.
Child Protective Services is currently caring for 80 children in Pearl River County. When they started work Friday without an office building, they were totally prepared, ironically, thanks to the pandemic.
“Since about March of last year, we all have been working remotely, so we have equipment, laptops, state agency cell phones that we can use to contact our families and go out and do visits, so we have all the equipment we need to basically work from any location,” said Kimberly Wheaton, deputy commissioner of child welfare with Child Protective Services.
Support staff came down from Jackson and Hattiesburg to help the 12 staffers move into a new location. The process was made easier by the county that was able to find them new space quickly.
“We’ve been in scramble mode for a day and a half trying to get everything situated, trying to figure out where we were going to go. We’re doing pretty good with it,” said Pearl River County Administrator Adrian Lumpkin. “Luckily we did have some available buildings, but we just have to get them back in shape for everybody to move in.”
The agencies were busy moving into temporary quarters on Friday. CPS is moving into the old tax office. The Mississippi State University extension office is in the old courthouse, affectionately known as the old gray building, behind the new courthouse.
“Really the only thing we have to worry about right now is getting the office operational again so clients can actually come and visit with us and we can do programs in our office,” said Eddie Smith with the MSU extension office.
With cooperation among the state and county teams, the work of the agencies will carry on.
Wharton: The youth court here has been very supportive, the county staff, so we have had a lot of support, a lot of people pooling around us to make sure that we can strive forward,” Wheaton said.
Thankfully, no one was injured in that fire, which was caused by a lightning strike.
