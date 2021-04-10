South Mississippi river flooding forecasts

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Heavy rain across South Mississippi between Thursday, April 8, 2021 and Saturday, April 10, 2021 has led to river flooding.
The East and West Hobolochitto, Biloxi River near Lyman, Wolf River near Bells Ferry and Tchoutacabouffa River near D’Iberville are all rivers that rise and fall quickly due to heavy rain.
Larger rivers, like the Pearl and Pascagoula tend to rise and fall slower.
If a river forecast is not listed below, it is because flooding is not expected.
