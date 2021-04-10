Showers and storms linger this morning. Drier this afternoon.

It was a rough morning with strong to severe storms in South Mississippi. Thankfully, the severe weather threat is over. Some showers and storms may linger through about 10 AM. By the afternoon, rain chances will be much lower. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.
A few showers can’t be ruled out this evening, but it won’t be a washout by any means. It will be cool by Sunday morning with lows in the upper 50s. Sunday afternoon looks nice with highs in the upper 70s. There is a small chance for isolated showers. Monday will be warm and dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
More showers and storms are possible by Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
