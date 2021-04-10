Severe storms this morning

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A line of strong to severe storms is expected to move into South Mississippi early this morning. These storms may be capable of isolated damaging winds gusts, hail, and quick spin-up tornadoes along with heavy rain and frequent lightning.
The greatest risk for severe weather will be between 3-9 a.m. Saturday morning. The line of storms is expected to enter South Mississippi between 3-5 a.m. Move across South Mississippi between 5-7 a.m. Exit the area between 7-9 a.m.
