Severe storms this morning

Damaging winds and quick spin-up tornadoes main concern

Severe storms Saturday morning
By Eric Jeansonne | April 9, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT - Updated April 9 at 11:40 PM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A line of strong to severe storms is expected to move into South Mississippi early this morning. These storms may be capable of isolated damaging winds gusts, hail, and quick spin-up tornadoes along with heavy rain and frequent lightning.

The greatest risk for severe weather will be between 3-9 a.m. Saturday morning. The line of storms is expected to enter South Mississippi between 3-5 a.m. Move across South Mississippi between 5-7 a.m. Exit the area between 7-9 a.m.

Future Radar
Future Radar (Source: WLOX)
Future Radar
Future Radar (Source: WLOX)
Future Radar
Future Radar (Source: WLOX)
Future Radar
Future Radar (Source: WLOX)
Future Radar
Future Radar (Source: WLOX)
Future Radar
Future Radar (Source: WLOX)

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.