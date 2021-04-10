Popp’s Ferry Bridge closed, other roads flooded after severe weather

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As the severe weather moves out of South Mississippi, the overnight heavy rains have left many roads impassable due to flooding or other issues.
Popp’s Ferry Bridge is closed while emergency officials work two traffic accidents, so drivers should take an alternate route.
Roads Affected or Closed:
- Old Hwy 49, south of Pine St
- Woodland Way
- Bells Ferry Rd near the bridge
- 28th St, west of Beatline
- White Plains Rd
- Old Hwy 15, north of Dobson
