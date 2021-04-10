Poplarville Fire Department facing crisis as fire trucks need repairing

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A pair of fires have brought into sharp focus the crisis facing the Poplarville Fire Department. Two of the department’s three trucks are in need of expensive repairs.
Fire has destroyed two buildings in the last three weeks and Poplarville’s Fire Chief said it’s because the department’s equipment is broken. One is a pumper truck that moves water from a hydrant to hoses. The other is a ladder truck that gives firefighters the ability to attack a roof fire from above.
Fire Chief Jason Bannister said not having those tools cut the department’s effectiveness by 70%.
“Right now we have no backup, right now if we have more than one incident in the city of Poplarville, we have nothing else to send,” said Bannister. “We’re limited to one truck. We’re relying on volunteer departments around us to back us up, and make sure we can provide the best protection we can to the people of Poplarville.”
They discovered the ladder truck issue on March 14 at the scene of a church fire. The pump on the other engine froze during the last cold weather snap. Together, repairs for the two engines are close to $20,000.
“Of course this isn’t something that you anticipate,” said Poplarville Mayor Rossie Creel. “So we know we’ve got to get creative in finding some funding to help repair these trucks or buy another truck.”
State law limits what a city can do with its budget in an election year, making a solution even harder to find. Their one working engine was bought used last year. Concern about buildings on the Pearl River Community College campus creates a greater urgency.
“I’ve had conversations wit the president of Pearl River Community College Dr. Adam Brearwood, he and I and the fire chief are going to sit down and come up with some more creative ways, because they’ve got a lot of dormitories, new buildings over there that are multi-story,” said Creel. “And we certainly want to do our best to help protect those students.”
Creel said he hopes they can make a budget amendment to make repairs, as they look for long-term solutions to the problem.
There were also no injuries in either of the fires at the First United Pentecostal Church last month, nor the Pearl River County Administrative Office Building Thursday.
