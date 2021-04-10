One person arrested after shooting in downtown Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One person was arrested after a shooting in downtown Gulfport on Friday.
Michelle Marie Gavins, 20, was arrested by Gulfport police on three charges of aggravated assault.
Around 7:15 on Friday, police responded to the 1100 block of 30th Avenue. When officers arrived they found a man and a woman both with firearms.
During the investigation, police learned Gavins and the victims were involved in a verbal argument and Gavins shot multiple times at three people and an infant.
Gavins is being held at the Harrison County jail on a $600,000 bond.
