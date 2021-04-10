MGCCC gearing students up with hands-on workforce training

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - So much of what we’ve seen during the global pandemic in the business world has been about supply and demand. Currently professional truck drivers and construction workers are in high demand, but the supply of employees has been low.
That sound of an 18-wheeler getting cranked up might be simulated, but training these Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College students to be truck drivers is very real. They’re learning how to drive the big rigs in all kinds of spaces and in all kind of weather through these mobile simulators.
“These simulators are just a part of a much larger effort to incorporate the augmented and virtual reality training,” said Erin Riggins, MGCCC Associate VP Teaching and Learning.
It’s all part of the their Maritime Multicraft Tech and Heavy Machinery maintenance programs located here at the college’s West Harrison Campus.
Which means these students can take normal semester classes to learn how to work heavy machinery like front loaders and bulldozers, or mold themselves into the virtual world of welding. It’s all geared toward getting more qualified employees out into the workforce.
“This provides them the opportunity for hands on training, the ability to learn at a lower risk for safety,” said Riggins. “It’s certainly more cost effective, and they’re able to build the muscle memory that’s really required to work this equipment.
Riggins also added “This provides them different scenarios. That’s what’s really neat about this, because they’re are certain scenarios we can’t create in real time, but we can create them here so they’ll have training when they get out into the real world.”
A world that needs professional drivers and multi-taskers on the roads and in the trenches.
“The ability to unload trucks, drive trucks, transport things,” said Riggins.
The college is also offering classes in simulation and game design which includes gaming and also procedures on how to set up the simulators used at the college.
