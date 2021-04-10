Jackson County man shot, killed Friday night

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County man died after being fatally shot Friday night, according to authorities.
Deputies responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Friday night at a home in the Virginia City Community, north of Ocean Springs, according to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell.
Officials identified the victim as 29-year-old Joseph Aaron Posey.
Sheriff Ezell said no charges are filed at this time, and the shooting remains under investigation. The sheriff also said the incident appears to be domestic related.
The case will go before a grand jury for further review.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.