East Biloxi Church hosts COVID-19 vaccination event

“Well, do unto others as you would have done to do unto you. We know that everyone needs this stuff seen, and it’s just a blessing that we were able to be a blessing, because that’s what you do when the Lord blesses you,” said Horne. “You need to bless somebody, so New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church was blessed to be asked to do this. We look at this as a ministry today, because we are ministering to the people that are coming through this door and being vaccinated because we know that they are being covered by the blood of God, and they are being covered by this vaccine, so everybody will be alright.”