East Biloxi Church hosts COVID-19 vaccination event

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The car lot was near full within the first hour of New Bethel Baptist Missionary Church opening its doors. On Saturday, the church jumped on the opportunity to help the community by partnering with Gulfport’s Memorial Hospital to host a vaccine site.
The hospital provided the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the event. Officials said the hospital had more than 300 doses for people and just in case, provided the Pfizer vaccine if they ran out of the J&J vaccine.
Kay Horne, the church’s secretary said she expected more than 300 people to show up.
“More than 300 because of the hotline and then the people came today to the church, Memorial Hospital told me about 220 had called the hotline,” said Horne. “And that’s not even counting the people that have called the church to come and have called me personally to come. So, we are going to have quite a few people today.”
Horne said the church has been closed since March of 2020 due to COVID-19. However, the church jumped on the opportunity to help others in the community.
“Well, do unto others as you would have done to do unto you. We know that everyone needs this stuff seen, and it’s just a blessing that we were able to be a blessing, because that’s what you do when the Lord blesses you,” said Horne. “You need to bless somebody, so New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church was blessed to be asked to do this. We look at this as a ministry today, because we are ministering to the people that are coming through this door and being vaccinated because we know that they are being covered by the blood of God, and they are being covered by this vaccine, so everybody will be alright.”
Valerie Brown said that she received the J&J vaccine. She said due to previously contracting COVID-19, she wanted to protect herself while keeping others safe.
Brown also said that she’s grateful that the church opened its doors to assist others in need.
“I’m glad the church decided to come up with this joining up with Memorial Hospital, so people could come out because this area is a low area, but it’s a great area,” said Brown. “It’s great seeing these different churches all around and everything to help our people and everything. I think it’s a great thing, especially with our senior citizens. I can’t say enough about that with my mom getting the senior citizen, they needed the most.”
Memorial Hospital said they’re finalizing plans to partner with more churches along the Gulf Coast to become vaccination sites.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.