Spring Break events already kicking off on Gulf Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Spring Break on the Gulf Coast is already starting with a bang, with two events scheduled for Thursday night.
Promoters are hosting a concert, with hip hop artist Big Boogie, at Club Zodiac Biloxi. The second event is a bounce party at Gulfport’s Club 34, which includes New Orleans bounce artists.
Organizers said each venue holds more than 900 people. However, party planner said that they still will follow the state’s indoor seating regulations for events.
Mississippi Gulf Coast Spring Break CEO Nick Brundidge said he expects a large turnout for both events.
“We’re anticipating a huge turnout for Black Spring Break,” said Brundidge. “Due to COVID last year, there’s a lot of people wanting to get out and enjoy the Mississippi Gulf Coast so we’re happy to have it.”
Brundidge said there’s a larger variety of people traveling from out of state this year. He said he wants visitors to embrace the coast with open arms.
“The Mississippi Gulf Coast has a lot to offer,” said Brundidge. “I want people from out of town, who are not from here, to enjoy all the offerings from that Mississippi Gulf Coast has to offer from Moss Point to Bay St. Louis,” said Brundidge.
Both events start at 9:30 p.m. tonight. Promoters say people should arrive early because of the expected large crowds.
