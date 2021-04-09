Pascagoula business owner cleaning up damage from severe thunderstorm weather

“Toby Nelson, who owns Nelson Outdoors, they’re literally two stories down from us. He had a tall ladder for us to get up on the building. He came over, and once he viewed the roof, he said, ‘I have a tarp that will fit this whole building.’ Instead of us just putting tarp onto of each light, he had one that just covered the whole thing. He had a forklift for us and everything,” said Jackson.