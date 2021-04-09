Pascagoula business owner cleaning up damage from severe thunderstorm weather

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday night’s storm caused some Pascagoula business owners to start the day off with repairs. There were reports of golf ball sized hail coming down as heavy rain poured. This resulted in rainwater pouring straight into Singing River Club Fit.
The hail made holes in the building’s skylights, leading to easy access for rain. Due to the damages, Singing River Club Fit business owner Vincent Jackson came to work with a messy surprise.
“We have skylights so it can help with the lighting in here. It helps with our lighting, so it won’t be as much heat on some of our members, particularly in the summertime,” said Jackson. “I got a call from my trainer here around five this morning, she told me that they were ruined.”
Jackson said that he had to think fast before more water got into the building. Workers had to use a large tarp on the roof to cover the light’s holes.
“Toby Nelson, who owns Nelson Outdoors, they’re literally two stories down from us. He had a tall ladder for us to get up on the building. He came over, and once he viewed the roof, he said, ‘I have a tarp that will fit this whole building.’ Instead of us just putting tarp onto of each light, he had one that just covered the whole thing. He had a forklift for us and everything,” said Jackson.
Jackson said that he’s appreciative of the community effort to help the issue.
“We have more people coming in this afternoon to help once they get off of work. It’s a good group. But again, the community is truly a blessing,” said Jackson. “We were able to get that done without more damage happening with all of the weather. It says a lot about the community.”
Jackson said that he and others have been cleaning up since 5 a.m. He’s hopeful to finish the job by the end of the day.
“We have everything drying out now. We put the dehumidifier in and getting the mats cleaned up. We got the equipment out and cleaned up,” said Jackson. “We definitely want to sanitize so we don’t have any type of growth on the rubber, so we’re going to get all that done.”
Singing River Fit will reopen Monday.
