A new normal for hurricane season -- NOAA ups the average

SOUTH MISSISSPPI (WLOX) - The average is being updated when it comes to hurricane season activity, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This is because we’re in a new decade.
The new average or new normal will now reflect the years of 1991 to 2020.
This update has caused an increase to what is considered normal: now with two more named storms and one more hurricane per season. The number of normal major hurricanes remains at three.
“The increase in the averages may be attributed to the overall improvement in observing platforms, including NOAA’s fleet of next-generation environmental satellites and continued hurricane reconnaissance,” stated a report from NOAA on Friday. “It may also be due to the warming ocean and atmosphere which are influenced by climate change.”
“The update also reflects a very busy period over the last 30 years, which includes many years of a positive Atlantic Multi-decadal Oscillation, which can increase Atlantic hurricane activity,” the report continued.
