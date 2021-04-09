Justin Walley awarded 6A Mr. Football award

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Justin Walley put together a complete season in 2020. He compiled over 1,000 rushing yards, over 300 receiving yards, 21 total touchdowns, two interceptions, and three blocked kicks. A résumé more than good enough to earn him Mr. Football for 6A in the Magnolia State.
On Thursday, the honor became official, as the MHSAA presented the award to Walley in front of family, teammates and coaches. He has been on campus practicing for the University of Minnesota since the winter and didn’t waste any time making a lasting impression, winning the team’s award for hardest worker of the week shortly after his arrival.
Being able to not only accept the prestigious award in-person, but also get some much-needed down time at home, makes this a pretty special week for him.
“It feels amazing. Those three months I was up there, it was constant, five o’clock in the morning until seven ‘o’clock in the evening every day,” Walley said. “Coming back to see my family and just chill, it feels amazing. It means a lot, just to see the people from my hometown really care about and support you, whatever you’re doing. This award means a lot to me.”
