Immersive exhibit featuring Vincent van Gogh’s artwork is coming to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An immersive and multisensory art event highlighting the works of Vincent van Gogh is coming to Northeast Ohio.
The display for the “Immersive Van Gogh” exhibit uses technology that allows the visitor to walk through large-scale projections of his artwork as part of the experience.
“You will be immersed in Van Gogh’s works – from his sunny landscapes and night scenes to his portraits and still life paintings.”
COVID-19 safety measures will also be implemented during the event, which ones on select dats from September into January.
Organizers are keeping the location a secret for now, but it will be held at a historic Cleveland venue.
Pre-sale tickets are available now.
