Friday’s Forecast

Scattered thunderstorms expected today with some rain-free hours too. We’ll see a washout tonight into Saturday. Damaging thunderstorms will be likely and flooding rainfall will be possible across South Mississippi at any point between now and Saturday, though the greatest threat may not begin until Friday night and may end around Saturday morning. If we see any damaging thunderstorms in South Mississippi between now and Saturday, they would be capable of producing straight-line thunderstorm wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour, hail the size of a quarter or larger, and tornadoes. By the end of Saturday, widespread rainfall amounts of two to four inches are expected, with isolated higher amounts possible. Then, Sunday and Monday still should bring many rain-free hours and low rain chances. Next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday could bring wetter weather. Through the next seven days, most afternoons will have highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s and most mornings will have lows in the 60s with only a few 50s.