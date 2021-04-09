Fort Bayou drawbridge closure extended until late May

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Work to repair the Fort Bayou drawbridge in Ocean Springs is taking longer than expected. That means the bridge will likely remain closed until late May.
“The damage was much worse than we had anticipated. We could not determine the extent until we actually removed the parts and could inspect it firsthand,” said Project Engineer Jason Winders. “Unfortunately, damage to the trunnion, which is essentially the bridge’s axle, is much more severe than we hoped it would be. Additional machining of the trunnion is required to increase the life cycle of the bridge which in turn requires new bearing assemblies to be fabricated. This new fabrication and installation is not expected to be completed until May 21, 2021.”
Crews are working to get it completed ahead of hurricane season, which officially begins June 1, 2021. The closure was originally set to last 45 days.
“We appreciate the patience of the public as we work to preserve this critical drawbridge in Ocean Springs,” said Winders.
Despite the unforeseen issues, crews are continuing to make headway on other work items, such as the repainting of the bridge and the complete renovation of the bridge’s control house.
The bridge closure has been a huge inconvenience to drivers who now have to detour to I-110 or Hwy 57, and a top concern for businesses in the area that depend on that flow of traffic for customers. Ocean Springs city leaders even decided to put up billboards on those two roads to direct people to downtown.
“We do understand this is an extra load on the detour traffic,” said Winders. “We’re working as hard and as fast as we can to get the bridge back open as quickly as possible.”
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.