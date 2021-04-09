Fort Bayou drawbridge closure extended until late May

“The damage was much worse than we had anticipated. We could not determine the extent until we actually removed the parts and could inspect it firsthand,” said Project Engineer Jason Winders. “Unfortunately, damage to the trunnion, which is essentially the bridge’s axle, is much more severe than we hoped it would be. Additional machining of the trunnion is required to increase the life cycle of the bridge which in turn requires new bearing assemblies to be fabricated. This new fabrication and installation is not expected to be completed until May 21, 2021.”