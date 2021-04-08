Thursday’s Forecast

Rainy and possibly stormy weather will impact South Mississippi through 8 AM. Damaging thunderstorms will be possible during this timeframe and warnings may possibly be issued. If a warning is issued, that means a thunderstorm is capable of producing gusts over 50 to 60 miles per hour, hail the size of a quarter or larger, or even a tornado. So, take action if you hear a warning for your location and get to a safe place. After this active weather exits the area, the rest of Thursday will bring many rain-free hours with only a low rain chance and high temperatures ranging from the warm upper 70s to the mid 80s. Friday will bring scattered showers with a chance for thunderstorms and some rain-free hours. Friday night and Saturday may bring rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms, nearing washout territory at times with only a few rain-free hours. Sunday and Monday still look to bring many rain-free hours and low rain chances. Next Tuesday and Wednesday could bring a few hit-or-miss showers. Through the next seven days, no big cooldowns on the way and temperatures will generally stay near or above normal with afternoons in the upper 70s and lower 80s, mornings in the 60s.