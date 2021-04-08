Drive-by shooting injures two in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are investigating a shooting that happened just before midnight Wednesday in the area of Prudie Circle and Highland Avenue.
Two people were injured in the drive-by shooting. Investigators say a 16-year-old was grazed by a bullet on the face, while a 20-year-old was shot in the butt. So far, there have been no arrests made.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by calling 877-787-5898.
