Drive-by shooting injures two in Gulfport
Gulfport Police are investigating a shooting that happened just before midnight Wednesday in the area of Prudie Circle and Highland Avenue. (Source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff | April 8, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT - Updated April 8 at 8:55 AM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are investigating a shooting that happened just before midnight Wednesday in the area of Prudie Circle and Highland Avenue.

Two people were injured in the drive-by shooting. Investigators say a 16-year-old was grazed by a bullet on the face, while a 20-year-old was shot in the butt. So far, there have been no arrests made.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by calling 877-787-5898.

