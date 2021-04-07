Wednesday’s Forecast

Other than some morning fog and a chance for isolated showers mainly after noon, it should be another generally nice day for much of the Mississippi Coast. Winds will become breezy at times with high temperatures ranging from the mid 70s to around 80 degrees. Tonight will be mild with a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms, some strong, mainly after midnight. After wet weather tomorrow morning, expect skies to become partly cloudy skies with a lower rain chance tomorrow afternoon and highs in the warm 70s and 80s. Keep the rain jacket handy for Friday and Saturday as a wet pattern may continue. Lower rain chances are expected Sunday and Monday.