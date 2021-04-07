Three ward races decided, mayoral race to be decided in general election

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Three races were decided in Gautier during Tuesday’s primary municipal elections.
Adam College beat incumbent Mary Martin in the Republican primary for Gautier’s Councilman At Large seat.
Incumbent Cameron George secured 69% of the vote for the Ward 1 seat, beating opponent Tony Miller.
Gordon Gollott beat opponents Billy Pope and Chris Hoover for the Ward 3 seat by securing 51% of the vote over Hoover’s 35% and Pope’s 14%.
The mayoral race will be decided in the June 8 general election when voters will decide between incumbent Phil Torjusen and Casey Vaughan, a current member of the city council.
Richard DJ Jackson ran unopposed for Ward 2 as did Dante Elbin for Ward 5.
CLICK HERE to see the full election results.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.