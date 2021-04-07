Rafferty wins mayoral primary, faces two others in Pass Christian general election

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - With 63% of the votes, Jim Rafferty is heading to the general election to become the next mayor of Pass Christian.
Rafferty will face Democratic candidate Peggy Johnson and independent Zenas Cappie in the June 8 election.
Also leading by a wide margin, incumbent Kenny Torgeson will once again serve as Alderman at Large with 69% of the vote.
Absentee ballots and affidavits are still being counted, which could affect the outcome of the race for Ward 2 and Ward 3.
Incumbent Victor Pickich ran unopposed for Ward 4.
Incumbent Buddy Clarke will face independent Betty Sparkman in the general election.
CLICK HERE to see the full election results.
