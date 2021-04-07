Oxford woman arrested after newborn tested positive for amphetamines

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - An Oxford woman was arrested for child neglect on April 5.
According to the Oxford Police Department, a newborn that was in Lashetta Nicole Hickinbottom’s care tested positive for amphetamines.
An OPD investigator was notified about an investigation into the matter by Child Protective Services back on March 8.
After the investigation, Hickinbottom was arrested and transported to the Lafayette Detention Center, where her bond is set at $20,000.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.