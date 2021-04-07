Ocean Springs mayoral race, Ward 3 election head to runoff

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Melanie Allen and Kenny Holloway will face off in three weeks to decide who will be the next mayor of Ocean Springs.
Out of the five candidates, Allen and Holloway secured the highest number of votes with 35% and 28%, respectively.
Jennifer Burgess will face off against Democratic candidate Brandon Riches and independent Greg A. Gipson in the June 8 general election for the Ward 1 seat after beating Michael Bryant with 69% of the vote.
Incumbent Ricky Authenment secured 58% of the vote over Karen Stennis to secure the Ward 2 seat.
In Ward 3, Doug Walker Wineki and Kevin Wade will head to a runoff in three weeks after they each received 38% of the vote.
Incumbent Ken Papania will face independent Elizabeth Feder-Hosey in the general election to decide who will represent Ward 4 on the Board of Aldermen after beating Richard Daniels.
Ward 5 will be led by incumbent Robert Blackman who secured 86% of the vote, and Ward 6′s election was won by incumbent Mike Impey with 61% of the vote.
Residents will vote for Alderman at Large in the general election between incumbent Bobby Cox and Matt Stebly.
