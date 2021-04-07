New faces elected to Pascagoula city offices

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - New faces will be representing Pascagoula after Tuesday’s primaries in the 2021 municipal election.
Mayor Jay Willis ran unopposed for the office after Dr. Steve Demetropoulos announced he would not seek reelection.
Patrick Gatchell defeated incumbent Jennifer Colmer for the position of Councilman at Large with 1,508 votes to Colmer’s 636.
Someone new will also sit on the city council representing Ward 3, with Johnny Walker receiving 291 of the vote over Ernie Denmark’s 158.
Matt Parker will serve will represent Ward 4 after receiving 344 votes to Burt Hill’s 255, and Chris Blythe won the Ward 5 seat with 511 votes to Chris Langston’s 287.
Michael L. Hyde ran unopposed for Ward 1, as did Felix “FeFe” Fornett for Ward 2.
