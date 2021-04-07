Leadership in three wards to be decided in Biloxi general election

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Experience looks to be the name of the game in Biloxi’s primary municipal elections
Mayor Andrew “Fofo” Gilich ran unopposed for office after his only opponent was disqualified.
In Ward 1, Keith Anderson secured 70% of the vote in the Republican primary and will now face Democratic incumbent George Lawrence in the June 8 general election.
Robbert Deming III will continue to represent Ward 4 after securing 53% of the vote over Rodney McGilvary.
Incumbent Paul Tisdale will face Democratic candidate Sugar Stalling in the general election to represent Ward 5 on the Biloxi City Council.
In Ward 6, incumbent Kenny Glavan Sr. secured 82% in the Republican primary over Jason A. Gibson’s 18%, winning the election.
In the June 8 general election, Democratic incumbent Felix Gines will face independent Tracey D. Smith for the Ward 2 seat.
Dixie Newman and Nathan Barrett run unopposed for their Ward 3 and Ward 7 seats, respectively.
