LaPointe-Krebs House and Museum announces new executive director one month before rededication

“The restoration of the home is due to a lot of damage from Hurricane Katrina,” Powell said. “When Katrina was over, and damage was assessed, the home seemed not to be that bad off. After further inspection, it was found that water went under the house and into the walls and there was extensive damage. The LaPointe-Krebs Foundation was started by the Mississippi Legislature and given oversight of this house. Restoration started in about 2016. Funds dried up and restoration slowed. Then the Mississippi Legislature pumped another million dollars into the house because they recognized the historical importance of the house. It’s the most extensive restoration in the home’s history.”