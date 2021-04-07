Knight, Anderson edge closer to mayoral office as they head to a runoff in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - With all but one office contested and only three incumbents running opposed, Moss Point will be seeing a lot of new faces in leadership this summer.
Voters will head to the polls again in three weeks to decide between Billy Knight and Jeramey Anderson, who received 46% and 27% of the votes, respectively. The winner of the runoff will face Republican Richard McBridge and independent Howard Bailey in the June 8 general election to be Moss Point’s next mayor.
Voters chose David E. Chapman Sr. as the Democratic candidate to go against Republican John Mosley Jr. and independent Jason Jackson in the general election to serve as Alderman At Large.
Ward 1 will see a new face in leadership after Houston Cunnigham received 77% of the votes over Rosa F. Dorsey.
Darius Wilson will serve Ward 2 after receiving 75% of the vote over Chuck Redmond.
In Ward 3, Timothy DuBose and Jimmy Lee Wilson will head to a runoff after securing 40% and 34% of the votes, respectively.
Willie “Coach” Chestang will represent Ward 5 after receiving 59% of the votes over Joshua W. Barton.
After receiving 56% of the vote, Gerald E. Jackson will face incumbent Gary Wayne Lennep, who is running as an independent, in the general election for Ward 6.
Incumbent Ennit Morris was unopposed in the race for Ward 4 alderman.
